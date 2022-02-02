Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $265.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.86.

BA stock opened at $208.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.44 billion, a PE ratio of -29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.51. Boeing has a 12-month low of $183.77 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.85.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boeing will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

