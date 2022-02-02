Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives $310.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $310.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDNNY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 315 to SEK 310 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of BDNNY traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.35. 2,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,216. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.08.

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

