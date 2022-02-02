BOOM (BOOM) 1-Day Volume Hits $40,689.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. BOOM has a market cap of $2.84 million and $40,689.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BOOM

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,115,521 coins and its circulating supply is 778,084,789 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

