Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Booz Allen Hamilton has raised its dividend payment by 94.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.84. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.