Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Shares of BAH opened at $76.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

