Boral Limited (ASX:BLD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07

Boral Limited (ASX:BLD) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Sunday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31.

In related news, insider Zlatko Todorcevski acquired 39,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$6.05 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of A$238,678.27 ($169,275.37).

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cement materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.

