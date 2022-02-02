Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stake Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,203,000 after acquiring an additional 758,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,918,000 after acquiring an additional 490,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 417,173 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth $4,186,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 54.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 93,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Friday, December 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.06.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.96 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

