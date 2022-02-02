Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,891 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth $206,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in BOX by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in BOX by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BOX by 118.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,917 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $396,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,284,893.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,609,491 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -81.63 and a beta of 1.32.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.