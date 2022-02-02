Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 240,835 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amtech Systems were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,093,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 29,935 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,021,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 83,094 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the second quarter worth $4,398,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the third quarter worth $3,121,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the third quarter worth $2,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.06 million, a PE ratio of 81.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Amtech Systems had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Amtech Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $133,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer of capital equipment. It focuses on thermal processing, wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes.

