Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRBT opened at $65.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.19. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $137.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average of $78.95.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

