Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,634 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parke Bancorp were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 15.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $287.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $25,572.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,402 shares of company stock valued at $509,177. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

