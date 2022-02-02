Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.77. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $39,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

