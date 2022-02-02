Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 12,451 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,451 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 16.5% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 12,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 43.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in ProAssurance by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRA opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.77. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $29.15.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.04 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

