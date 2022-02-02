Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSBC. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 21.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average is $34.55. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

