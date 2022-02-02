Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BWB. B. Riley boosted their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.75. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,001,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,039,000 after buying an additional 46,539 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 50.7% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 325,562 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 693,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 38,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $73,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

