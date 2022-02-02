Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the December 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 583,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $56.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.48. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $36.63 and a 12 month high of $58.28.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.