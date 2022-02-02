BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Bought by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,314,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,756 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 2.20% of BrightView worth $34,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightView by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,654,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,914,000 after purchasing an additional 75,417 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BrightView by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,879,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,508,000 after buying an additional 28,353 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of BrightView by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,492,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,793,000 after buying an additional 371,021 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of BrightView by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,285,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after buying an additional 210,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of BrightView by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,764,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BrightView stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). BrightView had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $673.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly bought 6,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $86,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightView from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightView currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

