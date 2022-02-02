BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 295,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,694,846 in the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk stock opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 124.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.