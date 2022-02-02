BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 56,607.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total transaction of $368,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $225.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.19. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $133.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

