BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 3.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 275,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,211,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the third quarter worth $212,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 7.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Copart by 4.6% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 24,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Copart by 2.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,688,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $129.43 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.25.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

