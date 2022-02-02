BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,640 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 345.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 598.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $100.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.93 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.10 and its 200 day moving average is $111.16.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

