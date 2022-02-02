Brokerages Anticipate Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to Post -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Azul posted earnings of ($1.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full year earnings of ($4.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.33) to ($3.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Azul.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $520.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.94 million.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67. Azul has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $29.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,260,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,486 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,751,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,996,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,419 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 1,051.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,061,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,299,000 after purchasing an additional 969,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,485,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 783,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azul (AZUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.