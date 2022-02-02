Brokerages Anticipate C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.16 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will report sales of $7.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.29 million to $9.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $32.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $34.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.30 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCCC shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $30,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $901,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 203.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 186.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55,028 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCCC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,164. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

