Brokerages Anticipate Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to report $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $937.90 million and the highest is $1.09 billion. Clean Harbors reported sales of $796.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $54,937.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 540.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 46,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 480.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 106,564 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management increased its position in Clean Harbors by 40.9% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 275,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,645,000 after buying an additional 79,941 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 999,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,137,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

CLH traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $93.17. 302,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,282. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.85 and its 200-day moving average is $101.62. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.66. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $79.77 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

