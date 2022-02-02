Brokerages Anticipate Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Copart reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Copart.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.23 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,964,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,936,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Copart by 5.1% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in Copart by 12.2% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $129.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.32 and its 200-day moving average is $144.47.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.