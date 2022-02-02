Brokerages Anticipate Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to Post -$0.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.87) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.65). Editas Medicine reported earnings of ($1.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($3.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.97) to ($3.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $73.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.03.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock worth $116,577 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

