Brokerages Anticipate Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to Post $0.24 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Magnachip Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magnachip Semiconductor.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

MX stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $18.33. 11,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,963. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $851.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 266.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,189,000 after acquiring an additional 706,503 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 118.5% during the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,187,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 644,161 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 94.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,011,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 490,700 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% during the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after purchasing an additional 383,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $8,045,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

