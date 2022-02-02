Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will report sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.05 billion and the lowest is $4.00 billion. Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $3.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $16.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.41 billion to $16.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $18.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of New York Mellon.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

NYSE BK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.68. 130,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,175,387. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $64.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average of $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.