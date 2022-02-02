Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will report sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.05 billion and the lowest is $4.00 billion. Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $3.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $16.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.41 billion to $16.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $18.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of New York Mellon.
Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.
NYSE BK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.68. 130,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,175,387. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $64.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average of $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.
Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.
