Brokerages Anticipate UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UWM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.45 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on UWMC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in UWM during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in UWM during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in UWM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,841,000. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in UWM by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UWM during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UWMC opened at $4.93 on Friday. UWM has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

