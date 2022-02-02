Brokerages Anticipate Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to post sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year sales of $5.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

VMC traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.98. 516,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,932. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $150.83 and a one year high of $213.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.92.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.