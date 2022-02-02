Brokerages Anticipate Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to post sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year sales of $5.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vulcan Materials.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

VMC traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.98. 516,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,932. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $150.83 and a one year high of $213.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.92.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.