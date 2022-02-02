Brokerages Expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will announce $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.48. Comerica reported earnings of $2.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $6.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Comerica.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMA. Bank of America raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.36. 40,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,662. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.22. Comerica has a 1-year low of $58.78 and a 1-year high of $102.00.

In other Comerica news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comerica (CMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.