Brokerages Expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will post sales of $2.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.07 billion. CommScope posted sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year sales of $8.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $9.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COMM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Northland Securities downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

In other news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 25,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CommScope by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in CommScope by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91. CommScope has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.69.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

