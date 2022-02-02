Brokerages Expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Stoneridge posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 264.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stoneridge.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRI. Barrington Research lowered Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $85,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Stoneridge by 49.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,765,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,004,000 after buying an additional 584,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stoneridge by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,383,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,826,000 after buying an additional 30,416 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Stoneridge by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,227,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,230,000 after buying an additional 59,422 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in Stoneridge by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,103,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after buying an additional 63,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Stoneridge by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,043,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,773,000 after buying an additional 46,011 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

