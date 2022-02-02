Brokerages Expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Tenneco posted earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of TEN stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. 516,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,441. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $859.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.46. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Tenneco in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tenneco in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tenneco by 218.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

