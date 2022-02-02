Brokerages Expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $558.09 Million

Analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will report $558.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $557.88 million and the highest is $558.40 million. The GEO Group reported sales of $578.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

GEO opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $840.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 62,352 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 150,903 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 52,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

