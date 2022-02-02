Brokerages Set Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Price Target at GBX 350.20

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 350.20 ($4.71).

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAB shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.71) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.38) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 352 ($4.73) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 314 ($4.22) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other news, insider John Ramsay acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of £95,400 ($128,260.29).

BAB stock traded down GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 303 ($4.07). The stock had a trading volume of 591,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 318.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 327.82. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of GBX 187 ($2.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 388.47 ($5.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

