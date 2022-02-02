Brokerages Set SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Target Price at $3,150.00

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,150.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGSOY. Zacks Investment Research cut SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

SGSOY stock opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. SGS has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $33.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

