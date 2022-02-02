Brokerages Set Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Target Price at $341.67

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $341.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTN. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $278.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 81.63 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $263.23 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

In related news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $804,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

