Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Financial Northwest, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Financial Northwest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 21.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $16.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $155.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.48. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 216.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 63,834 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 37.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 109.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $239,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is 34.11%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

