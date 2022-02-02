Brokers Issue Forecasts for HEXO Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of HEXO in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $0.53 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEXO’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.28). HEXO had a negative net margin of 157.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lowered HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. lowered their price objective on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84. HEXO has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $233.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEXO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 1,404.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,353,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after buying an additional 4,997,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in HEXO during the 3rd quarter worth $7,418,000. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth $5,220,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth $5,220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in HEXO by 811.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 890,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

