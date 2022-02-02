Brokers Issue Forecasts for OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.95. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Bailey Value Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,807 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.