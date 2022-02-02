Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tejon Ranch Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Tejon Ranch in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin expects that the real estate development and agribusiness company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year.

TRC stock opened at $17.05 on Monday. Tejon Ranch has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.44 million, a PE ratio of 213.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the third quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 442.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the second quarter worth $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 19.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

