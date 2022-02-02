Brokers Issue Forecasts for Trustmark Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trustmark in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.94 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $36.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 39.32%.

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Trustmark by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trustmark by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,994,000 after buying an additional 209,853 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.