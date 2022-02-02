Brokers Set Expectations for Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Church & Dwight in a research report issued on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy expects that the company will earn $3.92 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.10.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $102.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.21. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

