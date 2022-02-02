Brokers Set Expectations for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSCO. Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

TSCO stock opened at $220.31 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $139.90 and a 52-week high of $239.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,655,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.