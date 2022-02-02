Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,100 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the December 31st total of 323,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 18,893 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, decreased their price objective on shares of Burcon NutraScience from C$4.00 to C$3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Burcon NutraScience stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. Burcon NutraScience has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.66.

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corp. develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The firms products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

