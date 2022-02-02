Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s stock price was up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $9.05. Approximately 3,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 280,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BNR shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 142.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 450,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

