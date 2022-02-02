Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.44

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.44 and traded as low as $5.23. Butterfly Network shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 3,065,295 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Butterfly Network news, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $95,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $463,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 694.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Butterfly Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.