C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1,013.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,002 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $23,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,255,000 after buying an additional 1,036,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,279,000 after purchasing an additional 530,386 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $49,420,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,154 shares of company stock worth $5,566,873. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHRW opened at $104.57 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $112.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.66 and a 200-day moving average of $95.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.93.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

