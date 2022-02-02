C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 605 Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

In other Avis Budget Group news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total value of $940,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $1,186,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $178.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.24. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $545.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.09.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.